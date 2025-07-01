Mosquito in Madisonville positive for West Nile virus

CINCINNATI — A mosquito in Madisonville has tested positive for West Nile virus, the Cincinnati Health Department announced.

It's the first time this year so far that West Nile has been positively detected in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The health department has recommended residents take "immediate, simple actions to protect themselves, their families and their neighborhoods from mosquito-borne illnesses."

The Cincinnati Health Department says in 2024, the city of Cincinnati had 24 West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools. Last year, Cincinnati Health Department reported 31 West Nile virus positive mosquito pools were found in 2023.

The health department said the last time a Cincinnati resident had a confirmed case of the virus was in 2015.

The West Nile virus affects the central nervous system and can be transmitted to humans directly by mosquitoes. Most people bitten by an infected mosquito will never become sick, or show symptoms. However, up to 20% of people who become infected may have symptoms such as fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a rash.

Less than 1% of people infected with the West Nile virus develop severe symptoms, but those symptoms can last several weeks and neurological effects can become permanent.

Residents over 50 have the highest risk of developing severe infections, and anyone experiencing similar symptoms should contact a healthcare provider for evaluation.

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn; the health department says mosquito species that bite humans during the day are not typically the species known to carry the West Nile virus.

To prevent mosquitoes in your area, the health department suggests the following steps:



Eliminate sources of standing water in your yard such as saucers under flowerpots, children’s toys, wheelbarrows, boats, tires, puddles, etc. Mosquitoes can breed in even a very small quantity of standing water.

Use mosquito dunks on water bodies that cannot be immediately drained.

Replace water in bird baths and outdoor pet dishes at least every week to help eliminate stagnant water.

Keep swimming pools circulating, clean and chlorinated, and remove any water that collects on the swimming pool cover.

Empty out and turn over plastic wading pools or kiddie pools when not in use.

Keep gutters clean to prevent standing water.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes:



Wear light-colored, loose-fitting pants and long-sleeved shirts with shoes and socks when outdoors for long periods of time, or during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use an EPA-approved mosquito repellent to protect exposed skin.

Repair or replace old and torn screens in doors, windows and vents.

If camping, use a screened tent

Cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting