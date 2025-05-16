Weather Alert Day for severe storms later today

9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

This morning, a few showers and storms will move into the area. These will be mainly focused on the southern half of the area in NKY.

We could see a few showers and storms off and on throughout the day, but we will see a lot of dry time during the day. By the afternoon and evening, our biggest severe threat ramps up.

The SPC has once again upgraded our threat level to include the majority of the tri-state in Moderate Risk, which is a 4 out of 5.

Models show the strongest storms moving in around 6-8 p.m. The timing could change throughout the day, so make sure you check back and follow along on WCPO for the latest updates.

Rain and storms move out after midnight, and we have a beautiful weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

TODAY

Morning storms to the south

Afternoon/evening storms likely, severe threat

High: 82

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Rain ending

Low: 62

TOMORROW

Sunny

Windy

High: 76

