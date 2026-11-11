St. Vincent de Paul's latest thrift store designed for neurodivergent workers

LOVELAND, Ohio — An empty storefront sits along Loveland-Madeira Road. It used to be the site of an old second-hand store, but it has since been bought by St. Vincent de Paul - Cincinnati.

The organization is working on transforming the store into its 10th thrift store across the Tri-State. But this one will be unique.

It's going to be called Thriftabilities, and SVDP says it's being built to be neuroinclusive for staff on the autism spectrum or with other neuroinclusive needs.

“What’s going to be beautiful about it is it's going to be stripped down to the bare bones and allows us to kind of build it back up," SVDP CEO Brad McMonigle said.

As I walked through the empty building, the CEO explained why this project is personal to him.

Watch to see how St. Vincent de Paul plans to bring a neuroinclusive store to life:

St. Vincent De Paul building new thrift store specifically for neurodivergent staff

“I have a daughter with autism and she experienced a little bit of time in one of our thrift stores, and so she was sharing some of her challenges with the lighting, the noise, the customers," McMonigle said.

We then took a look at the blueprints for the building and how subtle changes can go a long way for a person on the autism spectrum.

“We’ll have specialized flooring that will be sound-absorbing, the tiles in the ceiling, the lighting, the opportunity for a sensory room. Just everything built around them," McMonigle said.

The store is expected to open in early 2027, with hiring already underway. About 20 staff positions have been filled, and McMonigle said they expect to bring on dozens more.

Anyone interested in learning more and applying can find more information at this link.

As the project continues, I spoke with Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Dan Ottke.

"I think it's just a win-win all around and I'm excited to see how it might take off in the next few months," Ottke said.

Ottke explained how he's seen other businesses adjust their workplaces to improve the environment for individuals on the autism spectrum.

“I think we have certainly have seen companies be more accommodating around people’s scheduling needs; you know, sometimes it can be difficult, just based on transportation, can be a challenge," Ottke said.

“When I started this journey a little over eight months ago, selfishly it was about what can I do for my daughter and it’s really turned into so much more than that," McMonigle said. "To hear their stories and the impact they think this is going to bring, it means everything.”