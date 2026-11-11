Local program offers veterans, first responders a new approach to mental health treatment

CINCINNATI — For many veterans, the battle doesn't end when they come home.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that more than 17 veterans die by suicide every day.

While there are many resources for veterans to get help, one treatment provides an innovative approach to mental health treatment.

A local program in Oakley called eTMS uses EEG-guided transcranial magnetic stimulation to improve patients' lives.

The process uses a machine to measure brain activity, then uses magnetic coils to stimulate and restructure brain waves.

WATCH: Local veterans show us how the treatment works and how it's improved their lives

New treatment helps veterans, first responders address mental health challenges

Marine Corps veteran Ben Sandfoss said the treatment is easy and non-invasive.

“It’s like a tapping, but not like in a painful way, more of like a pressure," Sandfoss said.

Sandfoss served two tours in Afghanistan.

He said coming home and adjusting to civilian life wasn't easy.

“When you get out, you just feel lost," Sandfoss said.

Since his last tour in 2011, Sandfoss said PTSD has affected his sleep and his family life.

"Sleep was a nightmare, and on top of having nightmares, I hated going to sleep because I knew I was going to have a nightmare," Sandfoss said.

Sandfoss said traditional therapy helped, but he said that eTMS made a change he never thought was possible.

“I still have nightmares, but it used to be multiple times a week; now it’s once a month, if not once every few months," Sandfoss said.

Sandfoss said he's also felt more present with his family than ever.

The treatment involves 20 sessions, each lasting about 15 minutes.

It's funded by the state of Ohio, making it available at no cost to eligible veterans and first responders.

At eTMS in Oakley, neurotechnician Zach McGuffey said his own experience with the treatment was so impactful that he eventually joined the program to help others.

“This treatment has basically helped absolve me of nightmares," McGuffey said.

McGuffey is also a Marine Corps veteran. He said he also struggled with mental health challenges after coming home.

He said he uses his experience to help guide other veterans and first responders who are trying to get better.

“I love knowing that there is a firefighter or police officer out there who is better at their jobs, who is saving lives and who is going home and treating their family better just because of this treatment," McGuffey said.

Data from eTMS Ohio shows a 64.5% reduction in anxiety, a 63% reduction in PTSD and a 60.4% reduction in depression among treated patients.

Dr. Jeff Morris, a physician with eTMS Ohio, said the results speak for themselves.

"The brainwave that we focus on is mostly the alpha waves," Morris said. "The reason we focus on the alpha waves is because the alpha waves are the brainwaves that help our brain restore, recharge, replenish, refuel when we're awake."

He said that poor alpha wave function can result in anxiety, depression, PTSD, insomnia and opioid and alcohol cravings.

Morris said the results from the treatment often last.

“We do find that people get up each day after they’ve had this treatment and feel like their lives are different," Morris said.

He said he believes more first responders and veterans should consider trying it.

"They have served us," Morris said. "It's now our opportunity to serve and give back in some way for the sacrifices that they've made for our freedom."

The eTMS location in Oakley is located at 3470 Cardiff Avenue. You can find more information on treatment eligibility on their website.

Sandfoss and McGuffey said they also hope more people will consider trying the treatment.

"The service I got through eTMS has been life-changing," Sandfoss said.