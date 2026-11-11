Dispatch: Toddler accidentally shoots themselves in Clermont County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — A toddler accidentally shot themselves in Clermont County, the Clermont County Dispatch told WCPO 9.

The shooting occurred Wednesday evening in the 120 block of South Third Street in Williamsburg.

Dispatch could not confirm all details but said a child, who is reportedly 2 1/2 years old, shot themselves in the leg. The child's current condition is unknown.

It's unclear how the child accessed a firearm or if any parents or guardians were present at the time of the shooting.

WCPO 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will update when we have more information.