St. Vincent de Paul one of many groups giving away Thanksgiving meals

CINCINNATI — St. Vincent de Paul gave 1,000 local families a turkey and all the fixings to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal.

People stood in long lines as early as 5 a.m. for the non-profit's annual Thanksgiving giving away.

Once doors opened at 9 a.m., families were able to get a meal kit with turkey and vegetables.

"Cincinnati stepped up, it's just amazing to see the number of volunteers we have here to serve about 1,000 neighbors," said Brad McMonigle, chief executive officer at St. Vincent de Paul.

McMonigle said it's all about neighbors helping neighbors.

"There's a lot of our neighbors really having harder struggles right now around rent and utilities," said Kaytlynd Lainhart.

This giveaway is one of the largest of the year with all hands on deck. This year St. Vincent de Paul had 100 volunteers.

"We're here at St. Vincent de Paul to make sure we will be able to help on all sides so that's food today making sure they have a Thanksgiving meal but we're here for them, whether that means rent and utility assistance or food from our pantry, we just want to help," said Lainhart.

She and McMonigle hopes this helps others give thanks this holiday season.

"Just provide a little hope during this season and that's something we're very grateful to do here today," said McMonigle.

St. Vincent de Paul is one of several local groups looking to be the solution for families in need this Thanksgiving.

The Bengals and Fifth Third Bank are hosting a holiday meal distribution event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Fifth Third Operations Center in Madisonville..

Some Bengals players will be there to hand out 2,000 meal kits for local families.