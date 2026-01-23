Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State ahead of winter snowstorm

Counties throughout the Tri-State area have started to issue snow emergencies ahead of the expected winter snowstorm this weekend.

Here are all of the snow emergencies so far.

For more on what different snow emergencies mean, read our latest story here.

Ohio

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced she is declaring a snow emergency for the city, which differs from the typical Level 1, 2 and 3 snow emergencies declared by the county. This designation means drivers cannot park in city streets marked as snow emergency routes. If you are parked on these routes, the city can tow your vehicle or issue a fine.

The Cincinnati snow emergency is effective beginning at 7 p.m. tonight.

Other cities that have issued their own snow emergencies include:



Springdale (effective noon Saturday)

Reading (effective 3 p.m. Saturday)

Mount Healthy (effective 5 p.m. Saturday)

Kentucky

Level 1



Boone County

Campbell County

Grant County

Kenton County

Cities that have issued their own snow emergencies include:



Lakeside Park (effective noon Saturday)

Elsmere (effective noon Saturday)

Independence (effective noon Saturday)

Crestview Hills (effective noon Saturday)

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for the state of Kentucky Friday.

We will continue to update this story as snow emergencies come in.