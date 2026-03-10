Newport greenlights repairs to stabilize Purple People Bridge

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport approved new repairs to the Purple People Bridge on Monday in an effort to keep the popular pedestrian crossing safe and open.

The city assumed ownership of the bridge last September and has been working to fully repair and stabilize it. At the Newport Board of Commissioners special meeting on March 9, the city voted on an agreement with Structural Systems Repair Group, LLC, for repairs to the Purple People Bridge not to exceed $331,786, though Newport anticipates the project will cost closer to $272,741.

These repairs come after an emergency shoring tower was installed in 2024 after discovering significant structural distress in one of the bridge’s masonry piers. According to the city, the shoring tower remained essential not only for ongoing temporary stabilization but also as part of the planned lifting system to realign and repair the damaged section of the bridge during restoration. The proposed monthly cost of the shoring tower to the city is $8,697.

“I think this is great that we’re being proactive about doing repair work on the bridge,” said Newport Commissioner Mike Radwanski. “In years past, even before I got elected, you’d hear about a calamity happening, and then we would have to respond, or others would have to respond, and the result of which would be the bridge closing, which impacts thousands of people that live in our region, not just in our city.”

Funding for this work will come from MeetNKY ($75,000), BE NKY ($105,000) and city project funds. The work generally includes removal of deteriorated materials, installation of reinforced concrete repairs, replacement of bearing components and associated structural stabilization.

As for the remaining funds needed to repair the bridge, Newport Manager John Hayden said he, Steffen and other city staff have been in Frankfort advocating for an allocation from the state, which he said they are optimistic about. As the city waits for fundraising, Hayden said the remaining balance will come from interest funds it has in the bank.

Newport Assistant City Manager Brian Steffen said the city will reach out to the contractor and get on their schedule. He said the work will most likely result in intermittent bridge closures, which the city will notify the public.

Steffen assured that the bridge is still currently safe to use.

“There are repairs that need to be made, but it is shored, and it was inspected by engineers, and so it is still safe to use right now,” he said. “During the construction project, though, it will have some closures.”

Newport also approved an agreement between the city and WSP Engineering for professional engineering services related to the bridge repair project. The agreement is not to exceed $72,280, which includes design services and construction-phase engineering support.