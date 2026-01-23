What is a snow emergency and what does it mean?

CINCINNATI — As the Tri-State braces for a weekend winter storm set to dump several inches of snow on the region, snow emergencies are likely on our horizon.

We're tracking the winter storm, which is set to move into the Cincinnati region Saturday evening into Sunday.

Areas to the southeast of Cincinnati, in Northern Kentucky, are also at risk for sleet. While that could curb the amount of snowfall those regions see, it does introduce ice into the equation.

We expect snow to begin falling in our southern locations late Saturday morning, and move into the entire Tri-State area by Saturday afternoon. We could see a few inches of snowfall by the time the sun sets.

Snow will continue to fall Saturday night, which means much of the Greater Cincinnati area will wake up to around 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Sunday's forecast is where things get a bit more complicated. Yes, snow is going to continue, especially if you are in our northern locations. But to the south and southeast, sleet and freezing rain will also fall. This could impact our overall snowfall numbers in those regions.

Either way, snow or sleet, roads will not be in good shape.

Sunday is the day that roads will be incredibly difficult or impassable at times. The impact on travel conditions will linger into Monday morning.

What is a snow emergency?

The emergencies are a warning system to alert drivers and residents that bad weather could make it unsafe to travel.

A level one, or yellow travel advisory, usually means parked cars must be moved off of public streets to allow plows to clear and treat the roads. Many cities will ticket or tow parked cars that aren't moved from public roads. In Indiana, a yellow travel advisory also means individuals should use caution or only travel when needed.

A level two, or an orange travel advisory, means people should stay home if they can and drive only if absolutely necessary.

Level three, or a red travel advisory, means all roads in that area are closed to non-emergency personnel. Drivers out for non-emergency reasons could be arrested or cited.

Cities typically issue snow emergencies themselves in addition to counties, based on the specific needs of the neighborhoods in those areas.