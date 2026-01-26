Bitterly cold air taking over, with dangerously cold wind chills

Cincinnati saw a record-breaking snow on Sunday.

This wasn't the all time record snowfall for a 24-hour period in Cincinnati, but it was close! The record we broke was the daily total for January 25th with 9.2" of total snowfall. For the event, we ended up with 10.2" all said and done, when you add the accumulation that started on Saturday.

We have a pronounced snow pack in the Tri-State and this will intensify the cold for days ahead. Today alone, we'll start at 4 degrees and only warm to 12. It will never feel above zero today due to the west wind at 10 mph.

The winter storm warning remains in effect until noon.

No new snowfall is expected, but it's the bad travel conditions that persist.

WCPO Winter Storm warning until 12 p.m.

A cold weather advisory is also in effect today due to the cold. That continues until 6 p.m.

WCPO Cold Weather Advisory until 6 p.m.

Then, starting at 6 p.m., an extreme cold warning begins for the Tri-State and will continue through 12 p.m. Tuesday. This warning means that dangerously cold wind chills will be experienced locally. Wind chill values as low as -25 are possible.

WCPO Extreme Cold Warning

Tuesday morning, the actual low is -4 degrees. We'll only warm to 20 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday morning will also be bitterly cold, dropping to -6 to start the day. Wednesday's high ends up at 16.

MORNING RUSH

A few flurries

Mostly cloudy

Low: 4

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy

Feels below zero all day

High: 12

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Extreme cold warning

Low: -4

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Staying cold

High: 20

TUESDAY NIGHT

Even colder

Few clouds

Low: -6

