Seton High School breaks ground on first all-girls sports complex in Cincinnati area

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The first all-girls sports complex in the Greater Cincinnati area is one step closer to fruition after construction broke ground on Wednesday.

Seton High School is building the $16 million sports complex on 11 acres of land in Delhi Township. Seton High School previously announced it bought the 11 acres of land, located on Delhi Pike, Greenwell Avenue, Klemme Drive and Glenroy Avenue.

Currently, the plan is for the sports complex to open for the 2026 fall sports season.

When it's complete, the Seton Sports Complex will include a turf field for soccer, lacrosse and flag football, an eight-lane outdoor track and field event space, tennis and pickleball courts and seating for spectators. The facility will also have its own parking.

There will also be a two-story athletic center intended for Seton student-athletes. That facility will include a weight room, training room, team meeting rooms, a health and wellness center, batting tunnels, golf simulator and locker rooms.

"The SC will transform out school and take our competitive athletic program to the next level by providing our students with exceptional facilities to enhance their talents and focus on their health and wellness," said Seton High School President Kathy Allen in a press release.

There are some planned amenities for families and fans in the form of a concession area with outdoor dining, a spirit shop and stadium seating for watching competitions. The athletic center will also have four luxury suites and a press box.

The school says the cost of the new sports complex is funded by donors and grants, as part of the Seton Centennial fundraising initiative.

Delhi Township officials said the sports complex also could herald a new beginning for other developments in the area.

"The Seton community has deep roots throughout the west side and we're proud that school leaders chose Delhi Township as the future home of the Seton Sports Complex," said Delhi Township Administrator Skylor Miller in a press release. "The development's location is a testament to the momentum sparked to attract investment along Delhi Pike and we look forward to the ripple effect this state-of-the-art facility will have on the growth and prosperity of our community."

