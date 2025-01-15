Seton High School reveals renderings for $16M sports complex in Delhi

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Seton High School is planning to build a $16 million sports complex on 11 acres of land in Delhi Township, school officials announced Wednesday.

According to the announcement, Seton High School bought the 11 acres of land, located on Delhi Pike, Greenwell Avenue, Klemme Drive and Glenroy Avenue.

Construction on the complex is scheduled to begin right away, school officials said. Currently, the plan is for it to open for the 2026 fall sports season.

Seton High School

When it's complete, the Seton Sports Complex will include a turf field for soccer, lacrosse and flag football, an eight-lane outdoor track and field event space, tennis and pickleball courts and seating for spectators. The facility will also have its own parking.

There will also be a two-story athletic center intended for Seton student-athletes. That facility will include a weight room, training room, team meeting rooms, a health and wellness center, batting tunnels, golf simulator and locker rooms.

Seton High School

There are some planned amenities for families and fans in the form of a concession area with outdoor dining, a spirit shop and stadium seating for watching competitions. The athletic center will also have four luxury suites and a press box.

The school says the cost of the new sports complex is funded by donors and grants, as part of the Seton Centennial fundraising initiative.

Seton High School