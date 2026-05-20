Serial rapist in Northern Kentucky sentenced to spend 70 years in prison

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man convicted of several charges of rape, sodomy and human trafficking will spend 70 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Judge Patricia Summe chose to sentence 44-year-old Paul Snow to the maximum sentence allowed for the 28 felony counts of which he was convicted. Despite this, the jury that convicted Snow had recommended a sentence of 356 years.

Snow was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy and kidnapping in April 2023 after the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his Verona home. Then, in February 2024, officials said multiple people came forward with additional allegations against Snow, resulting in more than 20 charges of rape and sodomy.

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The Kenton County Police Department said that several additional women came forward following Snow's arrest, making similar claims of sexual assault during the time in which Snow lived in Kenton County.

According to prosecutors, Snow would seek out young women on Facebook and invite them to his house under one of multiple ruses: fixing their electronics, giving them a job or housing help, or socially to meet. When the women got to his home, Snow raped, strangled and forced oral sex on them.

Snow also lied to multiple women, telling them he was a police officer or had specialized military training in order to intimidate them into doing what he wanted, prosecutors said. However, investigators determined Snow had been less-than-honorably discharged from the military and had no known connections to law enforcement.

Snow will be able to go before a parole board in 20 years.