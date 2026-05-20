Couple who left infant alone in baby bath tub sentenced for child's drowning death

CINCINNATI — A West Price Hill couple facing multiple charges after their 5-month-old drowned in a baby bathtub in 2025 was sentenced on Wednesday.

Degary Burbridge and Kiara Nettles, both 19 at the time of their child's death, were sentenced to 90 days at River City Correctional Center and five years of mental health probation.

On May 16, 2025, Cincinnati police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue at 10 p.m. on May 16 for reports of an unresponsive child. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The infant was later identified as Jalen Burbridge, a 5-month-old boy.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said Degary Burbridge and Nettles left the infant alone in the bathroom in a baby bathtub filled with water. When a third party asked about the child, the two checked on him and found him face down in the bathtub.

"There is absolutely no justification for leaving an infant unattended near water — under any circumstances," Pillich said in a release. "This child’s death was not just a tragedy; it was entirely preventable and should never have happened."

Both Burbridge and Nettles were indicted on involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and child endangerment charges.