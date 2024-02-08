Alleged serial rapist in Northern Kentucky faces additional rape, human trafficking charges

VERONA, Ky. — A man officials suspect of being a "serial rapist" faces several additional rape and sodomy charges, the Kenton County Police Department said Thursday.

Paul D. Snow Jr. was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy and kidnapping in April 2023 after the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his Verona home. Officials said multiple people came forward with allegations against Snow, resulting in more than 20 charges.

The Kenton County Police Department said Thursday that several additional women came forward following Snow's arrest, making similar claims of sexual assault during the time in which Snow lived in Kenton County.

Police said Snow is being charged with an additional five counts of rape, eight counts of sodomy, two counts of human trafficking, one count of kidnapping, five counts of wanton endangerment and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Snow is currently in the Carroll County Detention Center. Police said he is being held on a $1 million bond following the new charges.

This case remains open. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Kenton County police at 859-392-1979.