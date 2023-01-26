Semi full of Girl Scout cookies catches fire on US-27, Pendleton County Schools delayed 2 hours due to traffic

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — Students in the Pendleton County School District got an extra two hours to sleep-in after an 18-wheeler full of Girl Scout cookies caught fire shutting down US-27.

The semi caught fire around 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ambrose Wright Road and Woodland Acres Drive.

Investigators said no one was hurt but it did take a while to clean up the mess. The road was shut down for at least three hours.

The district said the traffic impact caused the delay.

Due to a tractor trailer accident impacting traffic on US 27 near Sharp Middle School Pendleton County Schools will be on a two hour delay for Thursday, January 26, 2023. — Pendleton County Schools (@PCWildcats) January 26, 2023

Investigators have not said if they know how the fire started.

READ MORE

Sheriff: 1 in 'critical condition' after car overturns in Miami Township crash

Cincinnati Fire Department receives $500K donation for pilot program addressing overdose calls

Car fire causes delay on EB I-275 in Colerain Township