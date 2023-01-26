Watch Now
Semi full of Girl Scout cookies catches fire on US-27, Pendleton County Schools delayed 2 hours due to traffic

No injuries reported
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jan 26, 2023
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — Students in the Pendleton County School District got an extra two hours to sleep-in after an 18-wheeler full of Girl Scout cookies caught fire shutting down US-27.

The semi caught fire around 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ambrose Wright Road and Woodland Acres Drive.

Investigators said no one was hurt but it did take a while to clean up the mess. The road was shut down for at least three hours.

The district said the traffic impact caused the delay.

Investigators have not said if they know how the fire started.

