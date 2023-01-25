Sheriff: 1 in 'critical condition' after car overturns in Miami Township crash

CINCINNATI — One man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a crash in Miami Township, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office said a man driving a truck traveled off the side of the road and hit a bridge abutment, which caused the truck to roll onto the driver's side and strike a tree in the intersection of E Miami River and Jordan roads.

The roof of the truck collapsed in, and the sheriff's office said the man was stuck in the truck for 30 minutes. Corp. Kirk Caruso said firefighters had to use the jaws of life to tear the top of the truck off and extract the man.

Caruso said UC Medical Center's Air Care was requested for the victim, but UCMC said they couldn't fly due to weather conditions. The man was taken to the hospital via ambulance with life-threatening conditions and is in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and impairment is a possible factor in the crash.

