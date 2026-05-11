WALTON, Ky. — Schack's Yaks has installed self-serve kayak rental kiosks at waterways across the Tri-State area, giving residents easy access to on-the-water recreation any day of the week.

The kiosks are positioned at locations in Augusta, Newport, Mill Creek, Doe Run Lake and Walton, with the Walton location being one of the newer installations.

We checked out the location in Walton which was installed last year. It's located 74 Church Street Walton, KY in Dr. O’Dell Moreno Owens & Family Nature Park.

Watch below to learn more about these kiosks popping up in the Tri-State:

Schack's Yaks brings self-serve kayak rentals to waterways across the Tri-State

Chris Schack, the owner of Schack's Yaks, said the kiosks are designed to bring a new amenity to communities that didn't have one before.

"I hope that somebody who grew up in the community with one of our kiosks located at realizes that we've added an amenity to their community that wasn't there before," say Schack.

He said there are also plans to expand to several more locations this year.

WCPO Kayak Kiosk

"Anybody can come here seven days a week from sunup to sundown and all they have to do is download the Schack's Yaks app and when they get here, they just scan the QR code to unlock the door and everything they would need to kayak is in there," Schack said.

Rentals start at $15 for the first hour. You can get more information here.

WCPO Kayaking

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