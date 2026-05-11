Sheriff: Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Lincoln Heights

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital late Sunday night after he was shot in Lincoln Heights, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 11:24 p.m. Sunday night. Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Able Court in the Village of Lincoln Heights.

When they got there, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound; fire and EMS responders performed life-saving measures, and the man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The sheriff's office said there is no suspect information to release yet.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the sheriff's office at 513.851.6000 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.