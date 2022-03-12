Roebling Bridge expected to reopen this spring

COVINGTON, Ky. — The John A. Roebling Bridge is expected to reopen to cars this spring, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials announced Saturday.

The announcement comes after the project was delayed earlier this year due to bad weather. Officials said engineers continue to work on design plans for additional repairs to address deeper masonry stone deterioration uncovered in a section of the archway during the restoration project. They did not give a specific date or time for the reopening.

“Like the citizens and businesses in Covington and Cincinnati, we are eager to reopen the bridge but we’re committed to doing it right by not cutting any corner that may compromise safety,” Chief District Engineer Bob Yeager said. “Repairing a structure this old sometimes means making necessary adjustments in repair plans to address things that can only be best seen once you’re under the hood. Our consultants and crews are working as hard as they can to safely recommission this historic structure.”

The bridge has been closed to cars since Feb. 15, 2021 for extensive maintenance. A pedestrian sidewalk has remained open since the bridge closed and officials said it will stay open during the project extension.

The bridge was previously closed in April 2019 after sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower, KYTC said. Netting was installed and the bridge reopened four months later.

The bridge first opened on Jan. 1, 1867 and spans the Ohio River connecting Covington to Cincinnati.

When open, the 154-year-old bridge carries approximately 8,100 vehicles a day, according to KYTC. Drivers should use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge to the Taylor Southgate Bridge as a detour.