Reopening of Roebling Bridge delayed again because of recent winter weather

A pedestrian sidewalk remains open on the bridge.
Whitney Miller (WCPO)
Amidst the traffic problems brought on by a strong snowstorm moved into the region, the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge closed Monday, Feb. 15 to start a 10-month restoration project.
COVINGTON, Ky. — The reopening of the John A. Roebling Bridge has been delayed again because of recent winter weather.

The suspension bridge connecting Covington and Cincinnati was expected to reopen by Jan. 24, but now officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they cannot provide a specific opening date.

In a news release, officials said winter weather caused the concrete to not reach its full strength on the south side of the bridge.

The bridge has been closed since Feb. `15, 2021 and was initially scheduled to reopen by the end of November 2021, but officials at the time said more work was needed.

A pedestrian sidewalk has remained open on the bridge.

The bridge was previously closed in April 2019 after sandstone fragments broke from the east side of the north tower, KYTC said. Netting was installed and the bridge reopened four months later.

When open, the 154-year-old bridge carries approximately 8,100 vehicles a day, according to KYTC. Drivers should use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge to the Taylor Southgate Bridge as a detour.

