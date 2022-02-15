One year since Roebling Bridge closed to cars

Tuesday marks one year since cars have traveled across the the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, linking Downtown Cincinnati and Covington. The bridge closed to vehicular traffic February 15, 2021 for extensive maintenance.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge used to carry about 8,100 cars each day.

A barista at Roebling Point Books & Coffee, which is just down the road from the bridge on the Kentucky side, said the closure has impacted business.

“We used to get a lot more people who would come in commuting into the city who had stopped by for coffee, so it definitely does hurt business,” said barista Sean McKenna.

McKenna said store officials were excited when the bridge was slated to reopen to cars last month. That reopening was delayed. KYTC officials said winter weather delayed concrete curing. It’s now closed indefinitely to vehicles.

McKenna said the closure has made his commute longer. Traffic is still being diverted to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (US 25) or the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8) to the Taylor Southgate Bridge (US 27). Still, he told WCPO he does not mind waiting for the project to be complete.

“I love the look of the bridge and the historic value of the bridge,” McKenna said. “If it's dangerous, or could damage the bridge to have cars back on it, I'm okay with it being closed and just for foot traffic. But otherwise, as long as it's okay and safe. I'd like to see cars back on it.”

The bridge was originally opened in 1867.

KYTC officials could not provide a specific reopening date for cars. Pedestrians are still able to walk across the bridge.