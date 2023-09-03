Riverfest is back in action this year with one of the biggest firework shows in the country

NEWPORT — One of the biggest festivals is back with a pop, crackle and bang. Nearly half a million people are expected to attend Riverfest this year.

Riverfest was born in the late 1970's. The celebration has grown into an all day event including vendors, restaurants, various activities for the entire family and of course the fireworks.

What is there to do?



The Gallery - Glitter tattoos, Queen City Cotton Candy, and Build firework themed Lego creations with The Brickery Café

The Lawn - giveaways and photo opportunities

The Plaza - dancing, live music and live painting

When will everything begin?

Riverfest on the Ohio side of the river starts at noon. Over on the Kentucky side, Riverfest on the Levee starts at 3pm. Parking for Riverfest on the Levee opens at noon. The must-see fireworks start at 9pm.

At what time will the bridges close?



The Roebling Suspension Bridge will close at 6 p.m. to both vehicles and pedestrians

The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will close to vehicles at 6 p.m. and pedestrians at 8 p.m.

The Fourth Street Bridge in Newport will close at 8 p.m.

For a complete list of more information head to this link.