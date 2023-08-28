Riverfest, WEBN fireworks return to Cincinnati this Labor Day weekend

CINCINNATI — In Cincinnati, summer goes out with a bang and this year will be no different.

It's almost time for Riverfest, the annual all-day party attended by thousands at Sawyer Point and Yeatman's Cove that culminates with Rozzi’s fireworks set to a WEBN soundtrack.

This year, festivities will happen on Sunday, Sept. 3 beginning with the Riverfest celebrations mid-day and stretching into the night, when the largest fireworks display in the Midwest kicks off at 9 p.m.

Bridges stretching across the Ohio River will be closed at various times in anticipation of the fireworks show:



The Roebling Suspension Bridge will close at 6 p.m. to both vehicles and pedestrians

The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will close to vehicles at 6 p.m. and pedestrians at 8 p.m.

The Fourth Street Bridge in Newport will close at 8 p.m.

During the festival, the Ohio River will be closed to commercial and recreational boats between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., while the fireworks show is being set up and deployed. A no wake zone will be set up from the area of the Riverside Park Boat Ramp to the Four Seasons Marina from noon Sunday until 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Those looking to watch the fireworks by boat will have to anchor in one of three planned anchorage areas before the river fully closes at 7 p.m.

On the Northern Kentucky side of the river, Newport on the Levee will host its own celebration, featuring live music, family-friendly activities and entertainment, food and drink. From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., interactive pop up events will be held inside The Gallery, including glitter tattoo artists and balloon sculpting. Local musicians will play outside The Plaza throughout the day.

Devou Park, another popular vantage point to watch the fireworks display, will be open with restricted access to traffic at certain times.

Covington Police Department

Streets near the park will be restricted to residents only beginning at 2 p.m. and won't fully reopen until pedestrians in the area have safely cleared after the fireworks. Covington police warn this could take up to an hour after the fireworks end around 9:30 p.m.