Boone County Sheriff’s Office forms ‘Veterans Response Team’

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has announced the formation of a Veteran Response Team — a specialized unit designed to support veterans in crisis through compassionate, veteran-centered care.

This Veteran Response Team is the first of its kind in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

It is comprised of Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies who will leverage their shared military experience to build rapport, de-escalate situations and connect veterans directly to VA resources. This partnership ensures a coordinated response focused on safety, stabilization, and access to care.

The Veteran Response Team initiative was launched after the sheriff's office's Police Social Workers were approached about a potential collaboration between veteran deputies and the Cincinnati Veterans Affairs’ Deflection Team. Sheriff Les Hill embraced the collaboration and, through his command staff, authorized the planning process.

To prepare the team, a Blue Carpet Tour was organized at the Cincinnati VA, providing Veteran Response Team deputies with an overview of the VA services available to veterans in the field. In addition, the Veteran Response Team will have access to VA-provided resources in the field to support crisis response.

A training day was recently hosted for Veteran Response Team deputies, featuring VA experts who presented on critical topics, including:



Veteran suicide prevention

Peer support

Substance use

PTSD

Homelessness

Justice-involved veterans