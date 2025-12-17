Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews searching for person possibly in pond at VOA MetroPark in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — There is a large police and fire presence at the VOA MetroPark in West Chester as crews search a pond, according to a spokesperson for West Chester.

According to the spokesperson, officials believe someone may have entered one of the ponds at the park; personal effects were found near the edge of the water.

Teams are searching the pond near where those personal effects were found, to determine whether anyone is in the pond, the spokesperson said.

Crews began their search around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning; by 10 a.m., around a dozen emergency vehicles from police, fire and EMS officials could be seen at the park.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

