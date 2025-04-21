'Really powerful and really important' | Xavier priest on the life of Pope Francis, the first Jesuit pope

CINCINNATI — Tributes are pouring in as Catholics around the world mourn Pope Francis's death. Those tributes are evident inside Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University.

"In one of his first interviews, they asked him who he was, and his response was I am a sinner," said Father Eric Sundrup, S.J.

That statement impacted Sundrup, a Jesuit priest and vice president of mission and ministry at Xavier. When Pope Francis said that in 2013, Sundrup was still studying theology.

"We had never had a Jesuit Pope, you had Franciscan or Dominican Popes that are other major religious orders, one of the things among the Jesuits is Jesuits specifically part of governance and constitution is we talk about how we don't seek offices as bishops and higher offices in the church," said Sundrup.

But when called to serve that office, he said Jesuits accept. Sundrup explained to WCPO why this was such a big deal to have a Jesuit pope, and how it relates to the cornerstones of what he teaches at Xavier.

"He wanted to show people a church that welcomes them in, right, that invites them into that experience in getting to know who Jesus is and inviting a big group of people like people who thought they couldn't be part of the church or were worried about being part of the church," said Sundrup.

We followed up with Sundrup by asking if those teachings included forgiveness, compassion and reaching across and speaking to people who aren't like you. Sundrup confirmed that.

"And inviting you into that encounter with Christ by encountering someone you thought of as strange or other," Sundrup said.

As the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, Sundrup is reminded of his work well beyond the Catholic Church.

"He told us to get outside of the walls of the church and go see what the world needs and move in that, for me, that push in some of those phrases have been really powerful and really important to me," said Sundrup.

Tributes are also pouring in at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, Kentucky, where there are pictures of Pope Francis inside the church. There's black bunting draped at the entrance, and all of the churches in the Diocese of Covington have either black or purple bunting on the outside to honor Pope Francis. On Tuesday, April 22, Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption will have mass at 7 p.m. to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis.