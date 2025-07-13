Fans gear up for 2025 Cincinnati Open with pre-tournament festival in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati tennis fans gathered Sunday to celebrate all things Cincinnati Open for the second annual pre-tournament Fan Fest.

With the Cincinnati Open tournament less than a month away, fans gathered at Washington Park to experience a small taste of what’s to come.

The fan fest included a number of activities for fans to enjoy, from tennis merchandise, mini tennis courts, pickleball, food, music, a live stream of the Wimbledon match and a photo booth, among other activities.

We spoke with Maggie Brown, the community relations manager for the Cincinnati Open, who said much of what fans were able to enjoy Sunday is what they'll see up at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason for the tennis tournament.

This year's Cincinnati Open includes a $260 million upgrade to the tournament. Some of those renovations include new stadium facades, landscaping throughout the venue, fan amenities, courts, player amenities and more.

The tournament has also expanded its days, stretching to 14 days rather than its typical nine days. Tournament organizers said this change is to account for the men's and women's singles categories growing from 56 to 96 players. It also means attendees will have more opportunities to see matches, with ticket sessions increasing from 16 to 24 this year.

"We view the growth of the Cincinnati Open as a true transformation of the event that will elevate the experience for our fans, players and partners," tournament director Bob Moran previously said.

The 2025 Cincinnati Open kicks off on Aug. 5 and continues until Aug. 18 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Click here for tickets.