Over 95,000 people are without power as severe thunderstorms move through the Tri-State region.

More than 1,000 people in Indiana and over 95,500 people in Ohio and Kentucky lost power as of 3:26 p.m.

Duke Energy

The National Weather Service said at around 3:20 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located northeast of Newtonsville, moving east at 35 mph.

The Tri-State is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. as a strong line of storms moves through, with wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service said the storm could produce considerable, widespread wind damage. The entire Tri-State is also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.