NWS: Tornado touches down in Goshen, Ohio, knocks out power to thousands

GOSHEN, Ohio — A tornado was on the ground in Goshen Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The touchdown happened just after 3 p.m. while a line of strong storms was moving through the Tri-State, producing winds of more than 70 miles per hour and knocking out power to almost 100,000 homes.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for the area and the surrounding counties of Clermont and Brown at the time the tornado was on the ground.

The scope of the damage from the storm is not yet known. WCPO has crews on their way to the area.

An official survey will determine the size and scope of the tornado once the storms have passed.

