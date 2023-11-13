Prosecutor wants car of 19-year-old charged in 'street takeovers' seized

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers wants the Cincinnati Police Department to seize a vehicle belonging to a 19-year-old man facing one charge tied to recent "street takeover" incidents in the city.

The street takeovers hit multiple busy Cincinnati-area intersections over several weekends throughout the past months. Videos also captured the incidents, in which large groups of people can be seen using their vehicles to block traffic at busy intersections while others do donuts. The incidents have impacted intersections in Camp Washington, Over-the-Rhine and even the Lytle Tunnel.

Video: Another 'street takeover' in downtown Cincinnati

Phillip Alwell was indicted Monday by a grand jury. If convicted of the charge of inducing panic he faces, Alwell could face 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Alwell is the first person police have arrested with any connection to the street takeovers. Court documents say he was present for an incident that happened at 2300 River Road.

Court documents show Powers filed a request for forfeiture, asking Alwell's vehicle also be seized. According to the documents, Alwell owned a 2017 Dodge Charger that was allegedly used to block traffic during one of the street takeover incidents.

Traffic on I-71 is stopped heading into the I-71 tunnel as cars continue to do burnouts and donuts in the entrance. Most of the people are wearing face masks and licenses plates have been covered. #WCPO @wcpo pic.twitter.com/53MBvEUn3Y — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) October 1, 2023

"The defendant used his vehicle to block the street while others performed burnouts, donuts and slides with their vehicles," says the document. "This caused hazardous and reckless road conditions for others."

The prosecutors office has said Alwell already confessed to being involved, but not to performing any of the burnouts himself.

Officers tracked him down after they spotted him leaving the site of a street takeover and were able to get his license plate number. From there, police found him the next day and were able to interview him, officials said.

RAW: Video shows one of multiple 'street takeovers' in Cincinnati streets over the weekend

"In this instance, the defendant's vehicle was observed by police leaving the scene of one of these episodes at a high rate of speed," said prosecutors when Alwell appeared in court following his arrest. "He admitted that he was present but he was not a person doing the sliding, he was just blocking the roadway for others."

Local lawmakers have been looking into ways to increase possible penalties for those found to have been involved in the street takeovers.

Cincinnati City Council voted to pass a resolution to support House Bill 56, which ups the penalties for people participating or spectating in street takeovers.

Read more about the street takeovers in Cincinnati: