'This is too dangerous': Cincinnati city leaders want 'street takeover' participants prosecuted

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati city leaders are calling for people involved in blocking multiple Cincinnati roadways by doing burnouts over the weekend to be prosecuted as fully as possible.

Cincinnati police have said there is an open investigation into the incidents that blocked at least two Cincinnati roadways, including I-71 inside the Lytle Tunnel and on Hopple in Camp Washington, on Saturday night.

"We are absolutely aware that this occurred over the weekend and an investigation has been opened," said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, with CPD. "The dangers associated with this type of recklessness and misuse of a motor vehicle could lead to significant injury or even death. Why would one think that it is OK to operate a motor vehicle in a manner that would risk their own life or the life of an innocent bystanders?"

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said she never specifically received any complaints about the street takeover incidents, but she learned about it when videos began being posted to social media.

Traffic on I-71 is stopped heading into the I-71 tunnel as cars continue to do burnouts and donuts in the entrance. Most of the people are wearing face masks and licenses plates have been covered. #WCPO @wcpo pic.twitter.com/53MBvEUn3Y — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) October 1, 2023

"It's complete lawlessness, complete chaos. It's definitely an organized event and it's come to Hamilton County, and my message is to everyone out there that lives in Cincinnati and Hamilton County, wake up, because this complete lawlessness, chaos is here," said Powers.

She acknowledged that the people involved in the incidents have taken measures that could make it more difficult for law enforcement to identify them and make arrests, such as wearing masks and removing license plates from the vehicles used.

"But as they come through, our office will be considering felony charges," said Powers. "This is almost to the point, in my opinion, of an aggravated riot and anybody in that area would be concerned about their safety, would be concerned about their wellbeing."

She said in addition, the participant's reckless disregard for public safety means there could be other traffic-related charges with which her office could charge individuals involved in the burnouts.

"We'll be seeking the highest penalties possible to take these dangerous people, reckless people off the street," said Powers. "This is not something for anybody, any of your viewers to take lightly."

It's a sentiment echoed by Cincinnati council member Scotty Johnson during a public safety and governance committee meeting on Tuesday morning.

"Let me say this: What we've been witnessing — this outrageous, ridiculous, irresponsible, reckless behavior with lawless men and women tearing our streets up with this street takeover, or burnout, or whatever you want to call it," said Johnson. "I know the Cincinnati Police Department is working diligently to find out who these lawless characters are and I am in 100% support of what our county prosecutor, Melissa Powers, has said, that when we catch these lawless characters, I pray they're charged with felonies and they're prosecuted to the highest extent of the law, furthest extent of the law. This is too dangerous."

RAW: Video shows one of multiple 'street takeovers' in Cincinnati streets over the weekend

Johnson spoke publicly at the end of the city council committee meeting, addressing any of the people involved in the incidents directly. He called their behavior reckless and said he supported fully prosecuting anyone involved.

"To the characters that are out there completely disrespecting the privilege of having a driver's license — the Cincinnati police are coming and they're gonna find you and we really don't wanna hear the whining and the crying of 'we were just having fun,'" said Johnson. "That's not fun, it's reckless and it's lawless."

Johnson said he believed Cincinnati police are ready if the street takeovers are attempted again in a future weekend.

"They're prepared, they've seen the data," said Johnson. "I've had some conversations with command officers, so yes, they are prepared. And this type of behavior is something that's just so dangerous, that's more than anything else. It's dangerous for the officers and it's dangerous for the characters that are participating in this type of behavior, and then the innocent people who have nothing to do with this irresponsible behavior."

In videos recorded by bystanders, the vehicles — sometimes with people hanging from the windows and sunroofs — swung repeatedly in circles as fireworks crackled overhead.

Powers said she believes the incidents had to have been planned out in advance, since large crowds were already present and the vehicles were able to successfully halt all other traffic before starting the burnouts.

These types of events — called “street takeovers” or “hooning” — are popping up across the country.

Earlier this year, KNXV reported Tempe, Arizona, police were using aerial night vision equipment to track these incidents.

In February, legislation was introduced in the Ohio statehouse that would increase the penalty for participating or spectating in street takeovers. The Ohio Legislature website shows the bill was referred to the Criminal Justice Committee.

Cincinnati police have asked that anyone with information on the street takeovers in Cincinnati call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.