19-year-old is first arrested, charged in 'street takeovers' in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old man is facing a charge of inducing panic after he was arrested for his alleged part in one of many recent "street takeover" incidents across Cincinnati.

Phillip Alwell appeared in court Thursday morning, where a judge set his bond at $1,000.

Though the prosecution in court did not say which street takeover Alwell is alleged to have been involved in, he said Alwell was spotted at the scene of one such incident.

"I have not seen video of this particular incident, but I've seen videos of one that occurred in Camp Washington in which traffic was blocked off by multiple vehicles and then people inside the busy intersections were doing donuts or slides creating a very serious risk for all the people who were standing there outside their vehicles, watching this lawless, crazy behavior," said the prosecutor.

Traffic on I-71 is stopped heading into the I-71 tunnel as cars continue to do burnouts and donuts in the entrance. Most of the people are wearing face masks and licenses plates have been covered.

Alwell has apparently already confessed his involvement to police in an interview, court officials said. Officers tracked him down after they spotted him leaving the site of a street takeover and were able to get his license plate number. From there, police found him the next day and were able to interview him, officials said.

"In this instance, the defendant's vehicle was observed by police leaving the scene of one of these episodes at a high rate of speed," said the prosecution. "He admitted that he was present but he was not a person doing the sliding, he was just blocking the roadway for others."

The street takeovers have hit multiple busy Cincinnati-area intersections over several weekends throughout the past month.

Videos also captured the incidents, in which large groups of people can be seen using their vehicles to block traffic at busy intersections while others do donuts. The incidents have impacted intersections in Camp Washington, Over-the-Rhine and even the Lytle Tunnel.

These types of events — called “street takeovers” or “hooning” — are popping up across the country.

Earlier this year, KNXV reported Tempe, Arizona, police were using aerial night vision equipment to track these incidents.

Local lawmakers have been looking into ways to increase possible penalties for those found to have been involved in the street takeovers.

Cincinnati City Council voted to pass a resolution to support House Bill 56, which ups the penalties for people participating or spectating in street takeovers.

“What it does is it increases the penalties for those operating these vehicles and causes significant harm to people or property through these street takeovers or people who are operating the vehicle and flee from police who are trying to stop them,” said council member Liz Keating.

