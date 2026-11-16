TRENTON, Ohio — Construction is continuing at the site of a planned data center in Trenton, but whether the project can move forward at its planned size is now the subject of a federal lawsuit.

WATCH: Prologis fights to continue building a data center in Trenton, despite newly passed restrictions.

Prologis Sues Trenton Over Project Mila Data Center After Voters Approve Restrictions

Prologis, the developer behind Project Mila, is suing the city of Trenton after voters overwhelmingly approved a charter amendment restricting the construction of large data centers.

The lawsuit centers on Issue 17, which was approved by about 80% of Trenton voters on Nov. 3. The measure prohibits construction of data centers with a power demand greater than 25 megawatts.

Project Mila is planned to reach 250 megawatts — ten times that threshold.

In its federal lawsuit, Prologis argues the new restriction cannot take away the company's previously approved right to build the project. The company says it relied on the city's approvals and that applying the amendment to Project Mila would be unlawful.

But residents who pushed for Issue 17 say the restriction should apply to the project, despite the approvals it received before the election.

"When 80% of Trenton voters overwhelmingly say they don't want data centers over 25 megawatts, Prologis should respect the will of the people," said Nick Owens, an attorney with Conserve Ohio who represents residents involved in the effort.

Larie Blankenship, a member of the group that helped get Issue 17 on the ballot, said people living near the planned facility could still be affected.

"A lot of people are still gonna be affected by this facility," Blankenship said. "It has a contiguous border with farmland that's being farmed. There's still a lot of damage that's gonna be caused by this facility."

Prologis says it had city approval before the vote

A central issue in the dispute is when Project Mila received approval and how much work had already been done before Trenton voters passed Issue 17.

The city issued Project Mila a zoning certificate in December 2025, months before residents began collecting signatures for the ballot measure.

By June 2026, when the petition drive was underway, Prologis says it had already spent more than $31 million on the project. That figure included construction, permits and approvals, and design costs. The company has since put its total investment at $42.3 million.

Prologis argues those earlier approvals and its investment give it a legal right to continue with the project, even after voters approved the new restriction.

The company filed its lawsuit against the city in federal court on Nov. 12.

Residents demand the city revoke Project Mila's zoning certificate

The legal dispute is also playing out locally.

Attorneys representing Trenton residents formally demanded that the city revoke Project Mila's zoning certificate, arguing the new charter amendment requires the city to act.

The demand was delivered to the city on Nov. 9. The residents' attorneys argue that the voter-approved charter amendment supersedes conflicting city zoning provisions and that Project Mila cannot continue as planned under the new restriction.

"We're asking the city of Trenton ... to revoke that zoning certificate," Owens said.

Owens also questioned whether the city would defend the charter amendment.

"I have real concerns about whether the city of Trenton will truly defend the charter," he said.

The city responded to that demand, saying it is waiting for the Butler County Board of Elections to certify the election results. In a response to residents, city representative Marcos Nichols said the city is also a named party in the lawsuit and that the matter is now a legal issue for the courts to decide.

WCPO reached out to Trenton for comment and received the following statement:

The application of Issue 17 to the Prologis development is now before the federal court. The City will defend the action and protect the interests of the City and its residents. The taxpayer demand remains under review, and I will respond to the residents’ attorneys within a reasonable time. Nick Ziepfel, Trenton City Attorney

The residents' attorneys say they are also exploring steps to intervene in Prologis' federal lawsuit.

Can earlier approvals protect Project Mila?

The central legal question is whether Prologis' approvals and investment before the election give the company a right to continue building despite the new charter amendment.

That issue involves the legal concept of vested rights: whether a developer has acquired a protected right to proceed with a project based on government approvals and actions taken in reliance on those approvals.

WCPO 9 News turned to Ohio attorney Stephen Funk, an attorney at Roetzel & Andress who specializes in zoning law, to explain how the law could apply to Project Mila.

"Ohio law is very clear that you can't apply new legislation or new charter amendments retroactively to an existing project like this," Funk said.

The competing arguments have not yet been resolved by a court. Whether Project Mila's earlier approvals protect it from the new restriction remains at the center of the legal dispute.

For now, machinery continues moving at the Project Mila site as the lawsuit moves forward.