Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Product alert issued for cannabis gummies with undeclared 'edible glitter' in Ohio

Pot Edibles Kids
Chris Carlson/AP
Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in Santa Ana, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to an analysis published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the journal Pediatrics. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Pot Edibles Kids
Posted

The Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) has issued a product alert regarding a specific lot of strawberry banana cannabis-infused gummies produced by Farmaceutical RX, LLC, licensed under the Local Edibles Ohio brand.

The alert follows the discovery of an undisclosed ingredient, "edible glitter," which was not listed on product labels or in the state's inventory tracking system.

While the DCC confirmed that the edible glitter does not represent a reasonable health hazard, the agency emphasized the importance of proper ingredient disclosure and sourcing. Farmaceutical RX has voluntarily pulled all affected products from dispensary shelves.

Customers who purchased the impacted gummies, identified by Product ID M00001154318 and affected lot number 1A407030000332D000004113, are encouraged to check their packaging.

The gummies were available for sale from February 18 to March 12, 2025, and were sold at multiple dispensaries across Ohio, including ACA Dispensary in Hubbard, Queen City Cannabis locations in Norwood and Harrison, and several Terrasana locations in Columbus and Fremont.

In light of the discovery, the DCC recommends that consumers refrain from consuming the gummies and either discard any remaining product or return it to the dispensary for a refund. The agency assures that returned products will not count toward a patient's 90-day supply.

For more details about the product alert, watch our video for comprehensive information on the situation and the companies involved.

For further information on product returns, individuals should contact the dispensary where the gummies were purchased.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Flying Pig Marathon 2025: Road closures, race schedule and more ASAP Cincinnati plans to expand addiction resources to young adults CPD: School bus crashes into Paddock Hills front yard

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.