Product alert issued for cannabis gummies with undeclared 'edible glitter' in Ohio

The Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) has issued a product alert regarding a specific lot of strawberry banana cannabis-infused gummies produced by Farmaceutical RX, LLC, licensed under the Local Edibles Ohio brand.

The alert follows the discovery of an undisclosed ingredient, "edible glitter," which was not listed on product labels or in the state's inventory tracking system.

While the DCC confirmed that the edible glitter does not represent a reasonable health hazard, the agency emphasized the importance of proper ingredient disclosure and sourcing. Farmaceutical RX has voluntarily pulled all affected products from dispensary shelves.

Customers who purchased the impacted gummies, identified by Product ID M00001154318 and affected lot number 1A407030000332D000004113, are encouraged to check their packaging.

The gummies were available for sale from February 18 to March 12, 2025, and were sold at multiple dispensaries across Ohio, including ACA Dispensary in Hubbard, Queen City Cannabis locations in Norwood and Harrison, and several Terrasana locations in Columbus and Fremont.

In light of the discovery, the DCC recommends that consumers refrain from consuming the gummies and either discard any remaining product or return it to the dispensary for a refund. The agency assures that returned products will not count toward a patient's 90-day supply.

For further information on product returns, individuals should contact the dispensary where the gummies were purchased.