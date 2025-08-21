Roads closed around JD Vance's home this weekend

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI — Roads around Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati-area home will be closed over the weekend, the City of Cincinnati said in a press release.

A press release from the city says the closures will begin at 8 a.m. on August 22 and continue through the evening of Sunday, August 25.

Sidewalk closures will also be in place, the city said.

It's unclear why Vance appears to be returning to the Cincinnati area.

These roads and sidewalks along them in East Walnut Hills will be closed for the weekend:



William Howard Taft Road between Torrence Parkway and East McMillan Street

Collins Avenue between Riverside Drive and Taft

Gladstone Avenue

Taft Road Lane

Heatherhill Lane

Google

The city recommends drivers and residents use Torrence Parkway, Madison Road and Woodburn Avenue as a detour.

Those who also live in the area will be able to get to their neighborhood, but they must do so through one of three marked security checkpoints.

Here's where those checkpoints will be located:



William Howard Taft Road and Torrence Parkway

William Howard Taft Road and East McMillan Street

Checkpoint at Riverside Drive and Collins Avenue open to pedestrians only

The city said residents should expect to encounter law enforcement at the checkpoints, and should also factor in extra time when driving to accommodate the security measures.

Delivery trucks and commercial services delivering to addresses near the road closures will be allowed in, but they must use one of the checkpoints, the city said.

Vance was recently seen in public with National Guard troops touring Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, a large train and bus transit center in the nation's capital. Vance went there for a public appearance, claiming that President Trump's efforts to crack down on crime had cleaned up the station compared to the "vagrancy" that was seen in the weeks and years before.

He has also previously weighed in on crime in Cincinnati after a video of a fight downtown went viral, calling those accused of assault a 'mob of lawless thugs.'