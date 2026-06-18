Powerful storms leave path of damage, thousands without power across Tri-State

CINCINNATI — A line of powerful storms left its mark across the Tri-State early Thursday morning, leaving more than 9,000 without power, downing trees and damaging property.

See storm damage where you are? If you can safely take a photo, send it to newsdesk@wcpo.com.

WCPO Overnight storms damaged trees and left some 3,000 customers without power Thursday, Duke Energy said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported flooding shut down portions of Interstates 74 and 75 early Thursday morning.

All lanes of I-75 North between I-74 and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway are closed because of flash flooding. Cincinnati Police were rerouting drivers onto I-74 and were asking drivers to find an alternate route.

Flooding had also closed the ramp to I-74/US-52 eastbound/US 27 southbound to I-75 northbound, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Dearborn County, Indiana, Emergency Management Director Jason Sullivan said it is likely a tornado touched down in the county Thursday morning. County officials were aware of one injury but Sullivan said that person denied treatment.

East Laughery Creek Road and Cole Lane will be closed for an extended period of time because of damage to power lines and trees, Sullivan said. Earlier in the morning, the Aurora Fire Department told WCPO 9 storms destroyed at least one house and reported minor injuries on East Laughery Creek Road. Storms appeared to have damaged additional homes on nearby Cole Lane off US 50, firefighters said.

Bill Bertinot Bill Bertinot sent this photo of a downed tree in his yard on Micah Court in Burlington, Kentucky.

Bill Bertinot, a resident of Berlington, Kentucky, described a circular motion outside his home at approximately 12:45 a.m., shortly before storms downed a tree in his yard on Micah Court.

Crews from the National Weather Service were expected to assess damage in Boone County, Kentucky, where a suspected tornado was believed to have touched down. Reports of damage began coming in from Florence, where multiple buildings were damaged by the overnight storms.

WCPO Storms damaged the roof of a Dream Street store in Florence, Kentucky.

At 4:45 a.m., Duke Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across Ohio and Kentucky. That includes 4,137 outages in Boone County, 3,572 outages in Clermont County, and 2,477 outages in Hamilton County.

Duke Energy said earlier Thursday morning that some 3,000 customers were without power in Florence, Kentucky alone.

Another photo showed a small tree downed in the area.

Gusty winds and possible tornadoes left some roofs damaged along with downed trees and power lines.

WCPO A portion of the roof of Dave & Buster's in Florence was torn off during Thursday morning's storms.