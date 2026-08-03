'Yesterday was the worst I've ever seen it' | Hamilton residents say intersection floods multiple times a year

HAMILTON, Ohio — As heavy rains soaked areas of the Tri-State Saturday afternoon into the evening, one area of Hamilton saw a flash flood right outside residents' doorsteps.

"Any time Channel 9 news tells me that it's going to flood, it floods," Vicky Little, a Hamilton resident, said.

Little lives right by the corner of Main Street and S. Lawn Avenue, which she said floods more than once a year.

"How many times a year do you think you see something like this?" I asked.

"At least two or three times," Little said.

Watch: Videos show the Hamilton intersection repeatedly flooding during different storms

Hamilton residents say intersection floods multiple times a year

A resident shared a video from Saturday afternoon showing drivers trying to navigate the floodwaters.

The National Weather Service has continued to warn people to "Turn Around Don't Drown" when approaching floods in your car or on foot.

Little shared a video of an almost identical situation at the same intersection in June 2025, but said this weekend's weather was worse.

"Yesterday was the worst that I've ever seen it," Little said.

Little said she has found ways around floods to make sure she can get to and from home safely.

"I usually just go the back way, down Franklin and then hit the red light right over here," Little said.