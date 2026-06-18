Power outages, road closures impact Florence area after strong storms

FLORENCE, Ky. — Roads are closed and many remain without power in Florence Thursday morning, after strong storms swept through the Tri-State overnight.

Our crews in Florence saw damaged homes and businesses throughout the city, including damaged roofs and downed trees. Big Red's Appliances on Dream Street appeared to have suffered significant roof damage, and the Rodeway Inn nearby was also damaged.

Watch below to get a look at some of the damage:

Power outages, road closures impact Northern Kentucky after strong storms

The City of Florence said several neighborhoods and businesses are still without power, as crews respond to downed trees, power lines and damaged utility infrastructure throughout the community.

Utility poles were broken along Industrial Road, causing the Boone County Public Safety Communications Center and Boone Center to lose power; the outages also impacted telephone lines. The county's non-emergency line is temporarily down, and 911 calls are currently being routed to Kenton County's 911 dispatch center — though callers are still being connected with emergency services, the City of Florence said.

Katie Cepero

Boone County officials are asking residents to only call 911 with urgent, life-safety matters while they work to restore full service.

The Florence office of the Boone County Clerk's Office will be closed Thursday because of storm impacts; the Burlington location is open and available to those who need services.

The City of Florence said the city's water tower also temporarily lost power, causing water to discharge through a relief valve, as it was designed to do.

Katie Cepero

Damage has been reported throughout Florence, including Dream Street, Lee Drive, Preakness Drive, Circle Drive, Locust Street, Melinda Lane and S.t Jude Drive, among others, the City of Florence said.

Crews are working to restore power and the City of Florence said it is aware that several traffic signals have been knocked out of service as well.

Additional damage assessments in Florence are ongoing, the city said, and officials expect more damage will be reported as the morning goes on.

WCPO A portion of the roof of Dave & Buster's in Florence was torn off during Thursday morning's storms.

The city is advising residents to:



Stay away from downed power lines and assume all lines are energized.

Treat intersections with non-functioning traffic signals as four-way stops.

Use caution when driving, as debris and hazardous conditions may still exist.

Avoid areas where emergency crews and utility workers are actively working.

Report power outages directly to their utility provider.