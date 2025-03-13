Who is Dolly? Comic's writer explains origin of Big Boy's sidekick amid launch of new burger joints

HAMILTON, Ohio — When two new burger spots opened in former Frisch’s Big Boy locations earlier this week, they looked similar to their predecessors but had a new name: Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes.

Frisch’s blocked Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG) from using the original name, claiming it infringes on its territory and branding.

But who, exactly, is Dolly?

She’s Big Boy’s sidekick from the comic "The Adventures of Big Boy." The series was created in 1956 as a way to entertain kids while they were waiting for their burgers.

The comic couldn’t just involve a restaurant’s mascot. Big Boy needed a cast of characters. Thus, Dolly was born.

Comic artist Craig Boldman literally wrote the book on her. He took over as writer of "The Adventures of Big Boy" with Issue #467. He read us a description of each character he wrote.

Dolly is Big Boy’s foil. She’s the one person with whom he is least likely to win an argument. Dolly refuses to be overly impressed by Big Boy’s accomplishments, which makes him all the more eager to impress her. Big Boy wants to please Dolly and often offers to do favors and run errands for her. If they ever grow up, Big Boy and Dolly undoubtedly will share a romance. Since they’re kids, however, they are just pals.

The first issue of the comic was written by Stan Lee (yes, that Stan Lee) and drawn by Bill Everett. It was published by Timely Comics (which eventually became Marvel Comics), although the restaurant took publication in-house.

Look at some of the old Big Boy comics:

This modern image of Dolly that diners at the new location see is how Boldman remembers her best. Her image was changed when Boldman took over as writer and the publisher changed.

"I think it's a good idea," he said, optimistic about Dolly’s potential to shine in the restaurant industry. "It's an appealing character. I see no reason why they couldn't make a go with that."

And while Boldman acknowledges that finding a universally recognized character like Superman or Big Boy might be challenging today, the adventure isn't over for Dolly and her friends.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Boldman sketches Big Boy on his iPad

Boldman said he grew up reading comic book characters and taking the reins as writer was a joy.

“I really enjoyed writing those stories, because you could do anything,” he said. “You could do little neighborhood-type, conflict-type stories, and they’re all entertaining. I found them fun to write.”

He still writes the Archie comic, even as he said the industry has been turned on its head.

“I think maybe the days of coming up with a character like Superman, or even Big Boy, that’s universally recognized — those days might be done, but you can still make a go of it by finding your own following,” he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.