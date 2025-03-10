Dolly's Burgers & Shakes opens in 2 former Frisch's Big Boy locations

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Cincinnati is getting a new burger joint. The company behind Big Boy Restaurant Group (BBRG) is opening two Dolly's Burgers & Shakes.

The first location will open on Monday at 9070 Plainfield Road in Blue Ash, and a second location will open on Tuesday at 7706 Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township.

Both locations were formerly Frisch's Big Boy restaurants that closed. More than 20 Frisch's Big Boy locations have closed in the region since October when the local franchise's owners, Florida-based company N REIT LP, began filing eviction notices against them.

Dolly's Burgers & Shakes is a working title for the restaurant's debut because Frisch's Big Boy blocked the original name, claiming it infringes on its territory and branding.

Watch a full breakdown of Frisch's vs. Big Boy in the player below:

Big Boy is looking to open in dead Frisch's locations... wait, what?

BBRG CEO Tamer Afr explained that Dolly's signage, uniforms and other branded restaurant materials are still in production, but there is still a push to keep new workers on the clock.

“These may not be ideal conditions for debuting a restaurant in a new market, but we’re making the best of the situation,” Afr said. “Our more than 60 newly hired employees are champing at the bit to get to work and serve up quality food for a fan base that’s been craving a return to form for years.”

On the opening day at each restaurant, beginning at 11 a.m., the first 50 drive-thru guests will receive a free Signature Burger, and starting at 2 p.m., the first 150 dine-in or carry-out guests will get a free Signature Burger. In addition, all guests can win door prizes such as Reds tickets and Kings Island season passes.

First responders, police, fire and paramedics in uniform can also receive one free meal each day until March 16 at each location.

“Our signature sauces and ice cream are made in our commissary, and then our local restaurant cooks freshly prepare our menu items for guests’ orders,” Afr said. “But rest assured — contrary to what you may have heard, we know that the white sauce is the right sauce for our Signature Burgers in Cincinnati.”

BBRG has open full and part-time positions at Dolly’s locations throughout southwest Ohio, including management positions. Anyone interested can apply here.