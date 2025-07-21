CINCINNATI — Brynn Schulte celebrated a milestone Saturday. She got to celebrate her 6th birthday.

Brynn Schulte lives with Factor XIII deficiency, a rare blood disease requiring routine plasma infusions three times a week. That medicine is extracted from blood donations. Brynn has needed the infusions since she was an infant.

"When Brynn was born, she had two near-death bleeds, and we needed blood transfusions to save her life. After her diagnosis from these spontaneous bleeds, she was diagnosed with what's known as Factor XIII," Brynn's mom, Lindsay Schulte, said. "So not only did we need the blood donations in this emergency event, but we still need them ongoing for the rest of her care, for her lifetime."

In her short life, Brynn has already received more than 1,000 infusions. Due to her constant need for blood donations, her mom said she wanted to find a meaningful way to give back to the community.

Schulte partnered with Hoxworth Blood Center to host a blood drive at her Pleasant Ridge home for Brynn's 1st birthday. They've kept the tradition every birthday since.

"We made it our mission to give back," Schulte said.

I stopped by Brynn's 6th Birthday Blood Drive and spoke with community members who signed up to donate.

Watch here to see more from Brynn's inspiring birthday blood drive:

6-year-old with rare blood disorder hosts annual birthday blood drive to give back

"Brynn is the niece of a good friend of mine, and I just started donating about three years ago when I heard about her condition and how many blood transfusions she was needing throughout a week, a month, and it was just a little something I could do to help," Zach Helmers said.

Blood donations are especially critical during the summer months, Hoxworth said. Jonell Lattimore has worked at Brynn's birthday blood drive for the past four years and said the turnout is always encouraging.

"I see some familiar faces from past years that continue to come out and support. It's always a great atmosphere, we have a lot of fun. The parents are great. So we enjoy it, and I love coming here every time," Lattimore said. "You know, there's always going to be some stories that don't end successfully, so just to see this young lady still thriving with a lot of life in her. To know that we contribute to that part of it, it's a great feeling."

As with every Hoxworth blood drive event, donors received Reds Ringer T-shirts on Saturday. But because it doubled as a birthday party, community members could also enjoy food trucks and a bounce house.

"No one wants to see their child in a critical state and fighting for their lives. It's the worst thing a parent can ever go through, and so understanding that what saved her is the donations, it's the mission why we do what we do, because if that could be the case that we could help save other kids in the Tri-State — and Hoxworth donations go to all the local hospitals in the Tri-State. Your donation is going to save potentially another child, friend, or family member in the city," Schulte said.

If you missed the opportunity to participate in Brynn's blood drive, you have another chance to give on Friday. Hoxworth is partnering on the Ben Strong Giveback blood drive.

The Messer family hosts this drive each year to honor their son, Ben, who passed away in 2015 due to complications from Heterotaxy Syndrome. In his short life, Ben underwent multiple heart surgeries and inspired the "Ben Strong" movement.

The Ben Strong Giveback Blood Drive will be held Friday, July 25, from noon to 6 p.m. at the St. Bernard Municipal Building. You can sign up to donate blood here.