Retired Bengal Sam Hubbard surprises Taft football team with locker room upgrade, motivational speech

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the football team at Taft High School, providing some motivation and an upgrade to the team's locker room.

The Moeller High School and Ohio State graduate shared his journey with the players, emphasizing perseverance through challenges both on and off the field.

"I think it would be best to tell you a little bit about my story, how I got here, why I'm still here in Cincinnati," Hubbard told the players.

He spoke candidly about being drafted by the Bengals, the challenges he faced making weight to play before entering the NFL and the importance of maintaining motivation through difficult times.

"Especially dark days, you gotta trust your foundation, the people around you, know why you're doing this and who you are," Hubbard said.

WATCH: Sam Hubbard inspires Taft football players during surprise visit

Former Bengal Sam Hubbard surprises Cincinnati high school football team

The Taft students we spoke to said Hubbard's message resonated deeply as they work to move past negativity and try to maintain their winning streak.

For senior Chayse Mack, Hubbard's words were particularly meaningful. He also plays multiple positions, from the defensive line, the offensive line and as a kicker.

"That's something that we all didn't have to do and work on; that's something that I'm individually working on, so trusting the process to hear his story, he had to work for everything, so that was my favorite part about what he said," said Mack.

The visit served as mental preparation for the team as they continue their winning streak and prepare to face one of their biggest rivals, Mt. Healthy.

Kavontae Ripple, a senior defensive back, took Hubbard's message to heart.

"You just gotta push through those tough days — tough days are not for long," said Ripple. "I got a vision board at home, I look at that every day to push me through the adversity I go through."

Taft partners with the Sam Hubbard Foundation for Hubbard's Cupboards, supplying hygiene, food and snacks to students. Taft's new principal, Matt Lizik, emphasized how Hubbard's message connected with the students' everyday challenges.

"Our students are faced with a lot of adversity, a lot of challenges, and that's a message that resonates with them, and that's a message that we give to them as well: trust the process," said Lizik. "You've got a lot of adults, teachers, and other staff members that are here to help them, and if they just trust that process and continue to show up every day and do their best, good things will happen."

He later surprised the student body at a pep rally with motivational words to kick off the school year.

As a bonus, Old Spice partnered with Hubbard to upgrade the team's locker room, donating the new Old Spice x NFL Collection as they prepare for their upcoming rivalry game.