Cincinnati changes food truck restrictions in Over-the-Rhine, Central Business District

CINCINNATI — Months after announcing that food truck vendors must stop "after-hours" service in the Central Business District and Over-the-Rhine, the City of Cincinnati said food trucks will be allowed to operate until 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Dec. 12.

When it announced the original restrictions in September, the city said the decision was "in response to increasing public safety concerns in our urban core." A spokesperson told us it was born out of conversations with Cincinnati police.

"After-hours food trucks, particularly those that open as bars close, tend to draw large crowds in known hotspots," the spokesperson said. "These gatherings can escalate into nuisance behavior for nearby residents and businesses."

We spoke with food truck vendors who were frustrated by the decision, saying they were not given any prior notice about the restrictions.

WATCH: We spoke with the Cincinnati Food Truck Association about the impact of the city's restrictions

Cincinnati to restrict food trucks operating on weekends. Where it's in effect and why

"That's when you're going to make the most of your money," said Herman Brunis III, owner of We Do Barbecue food trucks. "The food trucks aren't the reason why people are being lawless."

The city's newest announcement does not mention whether officials have seen a decrease in crime since food trucks were restricted. Instead, it thanks food trucks and community members for "working together toward solutions that balance public safety needs with the interests of small business owners."

Officials said the new hours through 1 a.m. will be enforced year-round.