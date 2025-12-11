Alms and Doepke building development plan includes residential units, storefronts

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Hamilton County commissioners announced the sale and redevelopment of Over-the-Rhine's 147-year-old Alms and Doepke building Thursday.

The commission said the redevelopment includes 150 residential units, two-thirds of which will be workforce housing. There will also be two storefronts on the ground floor of the building.

The developer also plans to add amenities like a rooftop event space and fitness center.

The building, originally built in 1878 and located at 222 E. Central Parkway, sold for $12.1 million to Stough Development Corporation in partnership with Chavez Properties. The commission said the "major redevelopment" will restore character and "deliver much-needed workforce and market-rate housing" to the area.

The commission said the development team anticipates opening in early 2028.

Currently, its one of the largest buildings in Over-the-Rhine and is the home to Hamilton County Job and Family Services, which plans to relocate to the former Mercy Health Complex in January.

The project's construction will be done by HGC Construction and New Republic Architecture.

“This is exactly the kind of reinvestment we hoped to spark when we consolidated services into our facility in Bond Hill,” said Commission President Denise Driehaus. “The Alms and Doepke building is a remarkable piece of our history, and this project will bring new life, new residents, and new opportunities to the area.”