"Out of every band in Ohio, they chose us' | Woodward marching band fundraising before big performances

CINCINNATI — The Woodward Career Technical High School marching band is reaching new heights and — with the addition of new instruments — embracing exciting opportunities.

Earlier this school year, the Woodward Marching Bulldogs received a grant from Hamilton County allowing them the opportunity to purchase new instruments. For many of their members, it was the first time they had ever played with new tubas, cymbals and more.

"I was shocked because I had never seen, like, a new tuba," band member Willie Stephens told us at the time. "I can actually play better — the old tuba I was on was restricting me for some reason."

Since then, they've been working hard to practice their skills and raise money for some special opportunities to showcase their talents.

On March 22, the Bulldogs won first place at the Battle of the Bands in Louisville, Kentucky.

"I was a little shocked, like, out of every band in Ohio, they chose us," Stephens said.

Now, they are fundraising for their next face off in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 9.

WATCH: The Bulldogs perform outside of school to raise money for their Atlanta trip

From hand-me-downs to performing on a national stage, this band has a lot to celebrate

The band has to raise nearly $13,000 to perform for food and lodging. They'll also get the chance to enjoy Six Flags, laser tag and bowling. And the trip to Atlanta isn't their only opportunity. They also got invited to march in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii later this year.

"As soon as this winds down for Atlanta, then we'll have the total price for Hawaii, but that can range anywhere between $250,000 on up," band director Tyree Gilbert said.

The band consists of 25 to 30 students, and continues to grow. Parents say the opportunities have sparked joy for students and excitement for their futures in fine arts.

"A lot of the kids are kinda quiet and shy," parent Dominique Sneed said. "My daughter personally has opened up so much — it's like I got a new kid almost. It's just a good experience to see they are really growing and it's definitely because of the band."

The marching band recently had fundraisers at Chipotle and sold chocolate bars. They also play music outside of the school after practice. They are working to raise an additional $6,000 for wiggle room.

"We play on Reading Road and Seymour every day after school 6-6:30 p.m., come by and see us," said Gilbert.