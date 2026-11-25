CINCINNATI — Class is over, and Manuel Iris tells his students he loves them. Then, he tells them goodbye. Then, take care.

After that, he tells them he loves them again.

“I don’t want to be remembered as a someone who wrote,” Iris said. “I do hope I’ll be remembered as someone who loved.”

When this award-winning poet started teaching at DePaul Cristo Rey High School, he tells me there was one Spanish student in the entire senior class. So, Iris translated schoolwork into Spanish and helped connect her family to resources.

Now, the teacher says the Hispanic population has grown to about half the school. And so outside his classroom, a sign says senior English class. Underneath that, it says Hispanic outreach coordinator.

“When I started teaching, I saw myself as a poet that was doing this because you need a job,” Iris said. “Then, I started seeing myself as an advocate.”

WATCH: Go inside the classroom with Iris

‘From here’ | How a Mexican poet made Cincinnati home and became an advocate for Hispanic students

Iris was born in Mexico and came to America for college. He never planned on staying.

Now, he’s been here two decades.

“I love goetta in the morning,” Iris said. “When I’m away from Cincinnati, I miss it.”

He takes me to Ludlow Avenue, where he lived when he first moved here. He points out his apartment, his balcony and the places that made him fall in love with the city. Then, he takes out a book and starts reading.

And walking.

He only stops to scribble notes in the margins of the book. This is how he writes his poetry, which starts in Spanish and is translated to English. In fact, Iris tells me most of his writing is done when he's not physically writing at all.

"When someone asks how long it took to write a poem, the only truthful answer is your age," Iris said. "It doesn't matter if you wrote it in 10 seconds. You had to live all of your life to arrive at those 10 seconds."

Keith BieryGolick Manuel Iris cannot read sitting down. So after school, he walks around his old neighborhood and reads. It's how the high school teacher writes his poetry.

At home, his studio is in the basement — in a room he tells me wasn’t even in the original listing. Outside the door, there's a treadmill with a highlighter attached to a string, dangling from the handlebar.

When I ask how Iris would write his story, he takes a deep breath and says it’s still being written.

“But right now, it’s a story of an immigrant that becomes a person from the place he is at — without ceasing to be the person he used to be," Iris said.

Then, he reads me a poem. First in English, and then in Spanish.

“I am from here,” Iris said. “Soy de aquí.”