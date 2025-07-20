Severe storm chances

Sunday starts mild with patchy fog and temps in the low 70s. Most stay dry this morning, except for an isolated shower.

By afternoon, heat and humidity fuel isolated strong to severe storms. Threats include heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and a low tornado risk. Highs near 90 will make it feel even hotter.

Storms could linger into the night, so don’t let your guard down after sunset. Up to 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible with isolated higher amounts.

A Flood Watch is in effect this afternoon through Monday morning, with multiple rounds of storms possible and the risk of flash flooding in flood-prone areas.

More storms are expected on Monday, followed by hot and dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SUNDAY

Severe storms

Flood Watch

High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

Flood Watch

Low: 71

MONDAY

Scattered showers

Flood Watch continues

High: 82

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========