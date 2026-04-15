Popular boutique chain Painted Tree abruptly closes stores nationwide

CINCINNATI — Popular boutique chain Painted Tree abruptly closed all stores nationwide, leaving business owners scrambling.

Painted Tree Boutiques, a chain where small business owners rent space to sell goods on consignment, closed all locations, including the Cincinnati and Crestview Hills locations.

The company, which opened in 2015 and had over 60 locations nationwide, notified shop owners of the closure Tuesday.

In an email sent to shop owners, Painted Tree Boutiques did not say what caused the sudden closure of the company nationwide.

"We understand the impact this has on you and your business, and we are truly sorry. We know many of you have invested significant time, energy, and resources into building your spaces at Painted Tree, and this is not the outcome any of us hoped for," the company wrote in the email.

The email also says a "skeleton crew" will be at each location to help business owners retrieve inventory — but since Painted Tree is closed, business owners will have to call the store to notify that crew, so they can open the doors.

Shop owners have until Sunday, April 24, to retrieve their inventory. Business owners will be able to access the building between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, until then.

"All merchandise and personal property in your booth or space belongs to you," reads the email. "Please bring any help, packing materials and vehicles you may need."

Store staff will be able to facilitate access to the building, but will have limited capacity to help business owners with breakdown or loading, the email says.

Anyone with questions about access to a Painted Tree store, or removing products, can email questions@paintedtree.com.

"We are deeply grateful to every shop owner who has been a part of the Painted Tree community," the email says. "Your creativity and dedication made Painted Tree what it was, and we are truly sorry it has come to this."

On Facebook, the Cincinnati location posted the hours during which business owners can collect their belongings, adding that the shop will not be open to the public. More than 50 people have commented on the post, most trying to reach out to many of the local businesses that had stalls inside the boutique.

"Could shop owners post their individual social media pages?" one commenter said.

Others in the comment section were business owners sharing their business's Facebook pages, so fans can still support their companies.

Another person asked how Painted Tree plans to handle gift cards purchased for the boutique. Painted Tree itself has not responded to any of the social media comments.