Politicians react to Pres. Trump's announcement of US strike on three Iranian nuclear sites

CINCINNATI — Local lawmakers and other political figures responded on social media shortly after President Donald Trump announced U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites Saturday.
This is not Constitutional. https://t.co/EU3fS5jcwb— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 21, 2025
It seems @marklevinshow has gone all-in to be more pro-war than @LindseyGrahamSC. No thanks, but it appears their persistence has been rewarded. https://t.co/m3a10RAyqd— Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) June 21, 2025
Thank you to our brave service members who executed this mission. The world will be safer if Iran’s nuclear capability is destroyed. I look forward to briefings in the coming days.— Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 22, 2025
https://t.co/AgSZoGj0a1 pic.twitter.com/Ldc9B0Cl0E— Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) June 22, 2025
If he wages war unilaterally, Trump will only be the latest of many presidents to do so https://t.co/MyBQmh2xox— Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 21, 2025
Iran’s stated goal is “Death to America,” and it has made its intent to develop nuclear weapons clear. Those weapons would pose an unacceptable threat to America and our allies.— Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) June 22, 2025
In the absence of meaningful diplomacy from Iran, the president has taken appropriate action to…
President Trump Made the Right Call to deploy American Forces to strike nuclear sites in Iran and he should be commended for his decisive leadership. Iran could never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Thanks to the resolve of our Commander in Chief and the courage and…— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 22, 2025
Ohio stands with @realDonaldTrump. God bless America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) June 22, 2025
Iran’s war on America and Israel spans decades. The history of the Islamic Republic is written in American, Israeli, and Arab blood, as well as that of the Iranian people. The regime’s survival has depended on repression at home and web of proxy terrorism and aggression abroad,…— U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (@SenMcConnell) June 22, 2025